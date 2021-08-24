Kansas football’s Lance Leipold addressed the media Tuesday as he prepares his team for its season-opener against South Dakota on September 3.
Leipold has several tough decisions to make regarding who he plans to start in the quarterback position after the team signed North Texas transfer redshirt junior Jason Bean this past spring while also welcoming back returners: redshirt senior Miles Kendrick and sophomore Jalon Daniels.
“It’s always possible that you could see multiple quarterbacks,” Leipold said when asked what his game plan is to start the season.
During 2020, Kendrick and Daniels took a majority of the snaps but neither quarterback proved to consistently be able to lead the offense. Through seven games played, Kendrick completed just over 60% of his passes while registering six touchdowns.
Similarly for Daniels, the Lawndale, California native started in six of his seven games played. Most notably, in his first career start against Baylor, he led the Jayhawks on an eight-play, 79-yard drive that resulted in a Pooka Williams score.
Nonetheless, despite what last year's stats read, Leipold is starting to see steady improvement from all the men in the quarterback room.
“For them to slowly get understanding and command with confidence, to help people get lined up and what motions were doing and things, let alone the reads and everything that’s happening, we are starting to see those things happen…”
Bean, who joined Kansas in March, competed with the Mean Green for two full seasons, not to mention his freshman campaign where he optioned to redshirt. While a sophomore, the North Texas product clocked limited time through seven appearances.
But, amid his junior season, Bean excelled. The 6'3,189 pound quarterback completed 79 passes for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns -- a drastic growth in production.
And Bean has matured thus far over the course of spring and fall camp.
“[He has a ] better understanding and confidence in the huddle,” Leipold said. “He’s getting more confident in seeing things, his accuracy has improved, he continues to show his athleticism with his feet.”
Leipold has yet to name a starter for Kansas’ week one matchup against the Coyotes.