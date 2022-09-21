If you’ve watched a Kansas volleyball game, you know the redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady. She broke the school record for most service aces in a four set game, named MVP of the Black Knights Invitational, and is currently sixth in the Big 12 Conference for service aces and eighth in the Big 12 for points.
The Cairo native was seven years old when she started playing sports. She played tennis, swimming and a little bit of soccer, but basketball and volleyball were her favorites.
In order to be fully committed to one club, Elnady had to choose a sport she loved more.
“I liked them both so much,” Elnady said. “I didn’t know what to choose, so I was like ‘mom, I don't know what to choose’. She thought that volleyball was more for me and saw me more in volleyball.”
Throughout her career, Elnady has been a member of the Egyptian national team multiple times. After winning the national championship, Elnady was picked to compete at the 2019 U18 World Championship.
“I got recruited after the World Championship,” Elnady said. “I made a highlight video and then I started emailing a lot of coaches with the link and who I am. I got some responses from school and KU offered me an official visit in January, so I came here for two days. It was a long flight, but it was worth it. I came here and it was just awesome. The coaching staff and the facilities. I just knew I wanted to come here.”
Head coach Ray Bechard offered her a spot on the team while on her official visit.
“Ayah had a competitive spirit and exhibited many characteristics both mentally and physically that led us to believe she would be successful,” Bechard said.
Elnady has been on the team for two years; however, this is her first full season to play volleyball. In 2020, Elnady gained an extra year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Elnady was sidelined due to two herniated discs in her back that changed her life.
She first felt a sharp pain in her back during the summer of the 2021 U20 World Championships in Egypt. After returning to Kansas, she started doing two workouts a day with the team.
“It got even worse,” said Elnady. “I couldn’t stand up straight. It was hurting me when I was lying down and sitting. It was just hurting me all the time.It was really bad.”
Elnady had surgery on her back and the recovery time was three to four months. After surgery, her dad came to help her out with recovery for two weeks and her pain was gone. She began walking for 5-10 minutes a day after two weeks, then biking a month later.
After three and four months, in November and December, she didn’t do a lot. She started to come back in mid-January. The Cairo-native did not start playing six-on-six until the spring. She didn’t know how the surgery and being out would affect her mental fortitude and volleyball skills.
“It was hard,” Elnady said. “When I started doing things, I started noticing some deficits in my right leg still, so I had to work on that. Having the balance between my right and left leg. I was struggling and worried about my vertical jump because I wanted to get it back really bad. In the spring, mentally not feeling great because I wasn’t anywhere close to where I wanted to be. In the summer, we had a really tough workout and open gyms which helped me a lot get back to where I want to be.”
Bechard watched her recover and return back to play, and it’s been a joy for Bechard to see where she is today.
“She has had some solid matches at the net and also created scoring opportunities from the service line that has helped our team get off to a good start,” said Bechard.
After taking the game apart detail by detail and having done the work to be able to play, she is just taking it all in.
“It has been awesome,” Elnady said. “We are a really good team. We have really good people. It has been awesome to be a part of a team, to play and to be able to contribute more. I just love playing volleyball. Just being able to play volleyball has been awesome. I am just having so much fun."
Not only is Elnady a volleyball player, but also a sister, friend, daughter and a finance major. Her favorite thing to do outside of volleyball is invest.
“I’m a huge fan of investing,” Elnady said. “I love the stock market. I love it. Outside of volleyball, that is my number one.”
Elnady likes all types of music and the movie that has stuck with her is the “Maze Runner”.
Catch Elnady and the rest of Kansas volleyball against No. 1 Texas on Sept. 21 at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas. First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.