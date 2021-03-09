Les Miles and Kansas football have officially parted ways. Now, the Jayhawks are in search of their fifth head coach since 2010.
Jeff Long said in his statement yesterday that an “outside firm” will help out with the hiring process. Here are three likely outside options to take the head coaching position, and a look at who Kansas could possibly hire internally.
Kevin Kane
Kane is originally from the Kansas City area and graduated from the University of Kansas in 2006. He was a linebacker at KU and an All-Big 12 honorable mention his junior and senior season.
His coaching career also started at KU. From 2006-08 he served as a student assistant and was part of Mark Mangino’s 2008 Orange Bowl staff. Most recently, Kane has served as the linebacker coach at Kansas (2015), defensive coordinator for Northern Illinois (2016-17) and defensive coordinator/linebacker coach at SMU (2018-2020). Kane’s current position is on the Illinois staff as associate head coach/linebacker coach, and he was hired in January of this year.
Kane could very well be the Jayhawks' best option. He’s young at 37-years-old and has ties to the University. And the backing of former Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley doesn’t hurt.
Willie Fritz
Fritz is another head coach who is originally from the Lawrence area. The Shawnee Mission native currently serves as head coach for Tulane University and has been in the position since 2016. In 22 seasons as a NCAA head coach, Fritz has a solid record of 170-84 and is 114-69 in conference play.
Fritz was also an athlete himself at Pittsburg State, playing defensive back for the football team and point guard for the basketball team from 1978-81. His coaching career started at Pittsburg State as a graduate assistant in 1982, and he first became a head coach at Central Missouri in 1997.
He is your classic mid-major coach that has brought programs from despair to success. Hiring him is another solid option for Kansas.
Lance Leipold
Another head coach who has had success at the mid-major level, Leipold, is currently at the helm at the University of Buffalo. He has led the Bulls to a 37-33 record in five seasons and is a two-time MAC coach of the year. Under Leipold, Buffalo also jumped into the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in school history. Leipold was also the head coach of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007-14.
As a player, Liepold was a quarterback at Wisconsin-Whitewater and graduated in 1987. He also ranks in the top 10 of several quarterback statistical categories.
Leipold has the experience of bringing success to a program that hasn’t seen much, and that’s exactly what Kansas needs right now.
Inside Hire
This option, honestly, does not seem too likely. However, you can’t rule out the possibility of Kansas making an internal hire. The two candidates that have been rumored are recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach Joshua Eargle and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.
Eargle served as senior offensive consultant before taking his current role and has coaching experience dating back to 2003. However, Eargle has only served in coordinator positions.
Jones is an interesting candidate as well. In just his second season at KU, Jones has led a solid group of wide receivers and has brought in young talent like Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold.
Jones seems to be the leading candidate if Kansas is going to hire somebody from inside the program, but it is still likely that KU will make an outside hire.