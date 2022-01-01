Super senior guard Remy Martin walked onto James Naismith Court Saturday in a black sweatsuit. The Arizona State transfer sat out versus George Mason after tweaking his knee in Wednesday’s game against Nevada, Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Ever since coming to Lawrence, Martin’s infectious energy has been a mainstay in the Kansas men’s basketball program. And despite his role being far from solidified on this roster, his play 12 games into the season has made a lasting impact. But without him in the lineup Saturday, one Jayhawk got a chance – fellow super senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands.

“He played to his strengths, because he can really shoot the ball,” Self said on what worked for Coleman-Lands in the 76-67 victory. “He's the best shooter on our team…but I haven't given him many opportunities in large part because I want him to play the way he did today. Not making shots, but as far as taking the ones that, you know, he needs to shoot at whenever he's open, but he didn't need to go hunt. And I thought today it was good.”

Although Coleman-Lands did not start and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson did, Self said Coleman-Lands probably got the increased playing time because Martin wasn’t on the floor. In 24 minutes, the Indiana native garnered 20 points on 7-9 shooting, pulled down two rebounds and dished out three assists.

Coleman-Lands nearly doubled his average playing time against the Patriots and quadrupled his minutes in comparison to Wednesday’s game. Nonetheless, his efficiency kept him on the court, not to mention his multi-faceted approach which he says is as equally as important as putting the ball in the basket.

“I've been trying to be efficient, which is my goal and being efficient in playing defense, and I feel like offensively, they've [the coaching staff] given me the freedom and confidence to play my game, but defensively I'm starting to come more around,” Coleman-Lands said.

Being a veteran, comfortability is crucial to success and Coleman-Lands noted postgame that with more minutes means more chemistry and finding that “clear” role. Additionally, super senior forward Mitch Lightfoot excelled with more playing time too. Lightfoot went a perfect 7-7 from the floor for 14 points and four rebounds.

“You know, repetition playing out there with guys and of course, long amounts [of time]... helps as well, too,” Coleman-Lands said on finding his role and purpose on this team. “But even the time that I'm whatever minutes I'm given, just the more games I'm playing helps, in knowing my role, and I think it’s starting to become more clear and defined.”

Kansas faces Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Tuesday at 8 p.m.