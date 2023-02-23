Kansas women’s basketball fell to the Kansas State Wildcats 63-45 in Manhattan, Kansas, Wednesday night, scoring a season-low total of points.
Kansas senior Taiyanna Jackson was limited to eight points, less than her average going into the game.
“I thought 35 minutes our defense was excellent,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie postgame. “The first five was not what we talked about, and they hit us with some shots early.”
In the first quarter, Kansas created some quality shots, including two triples from senior guard Zakiyah Franklin who came off a career-high 30-point performance Sunday against Oklahoma. Franklin led the Jayhawks in scoring, finishing with 10 points.
The Jayhawks’ 15-point first quarter was the highest-scoring quarter of the game.
This was the first time the Jayhawks scored less than 50 points in a game since March 3, 2020, when Kansas scored 42 vs. Iowa State.
Kansas State primarily focused its defense on shutting down Kansas’ senior center Taiyanna Jackson. In the last matchup between these teams, Jackson scored 21 points, with all her shots coming in the paint.
“Sarah [Shematsi] did a great job offensive rebounding and not letting her catch anything easy,” said Mittie.
Taiyanna Jackson finished the game with a season-low seven points. Entering the matchup, Jackson averaged 15.9 points per game and had only scored less than 10 points on three occasions.
Jackson has built a tremendous resume in her senior season at Kansas. She is a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Candidate, Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Candidate, one out of six Power 5 players averaging a double-double this season, 6th in the nation in rebounding per game (12.2), and blocked shots (73).
She also leads the Big 12 in blocks, rebounds, field goal percentage, and double-doubles, along with ranking third in the country in field goal percentage.
Kansas State sophomore guard Serena Sundell finished the game with one of her best scoring performances of the season, leading the Wildcats with 24 points on an efficient 80% shooting.
The Wildcats break Kansas’ two-game win streak in the program series and improve to 79-50 against the Jayhawks all-time.
The Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse to face the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m.