It’s mid-February, and that means it’s crunch time for several college basketball squads.
The last resume-building regular season games are here. Conference tournaments are right around the corner. And then, of course, the big dance in the Hoosier state.
And for the first time in a while, Kansas men’s basketball truly falls into an array of teams that need to perform well at the end of the season to gain some momentum. They aren’t leading the Big 12. Not in second, either.
There’s no room for error with this squad, and a hard gauntlet of games against No. 15 Texas Tech, No. 12 Texas and No. 2 Baylor awaits.
But, the Jayhawks may have just found their identity, which is something this team has lacked all season. After a losing skid in January, where teams shot over 42% from the three-point range, defense is now the primary focus for the Jayhawks. And may I say, their identity moving forward.
“I think we understand the fact that if the other team can’t score, it would be hard to lose. We need to continue to play defense and continue to understand the scouting report,” senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said in a media availability Monday. “If we can do that, then I think we have the ability to win a lot of games, and we have the ability to win important games.”
In three straight wins against Oklahoma State and two wins against Iowa State, Kansas allowed an average of 60 points and held opponents to 36.2% shooting from the field. When junior guard Ochai Agbaji was asked about the focus of the team besides defense, he said there really wasn’t any.
“More of just defense,” Agbaji said. “It’s kind of hard to really go away from [defense] when we really are thinking of that as being our primary way of being successful and getting wins.”
Kansas switches and ball screen defense have also been more effective as of late. Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self has been proud of the way Kansas has played on that end of the floor.
“We have three ranked teams and our in-state rival left on the road. Four games the guys should be excited to play without question,” Self said after the Iowa State win Saturday. “I would say we need to keep building off what we’ve done. I don’t dislike where we are at.”
If Kansas can continue this defensive mindset and make other teams play poorly, the Jayhawks will have a good chance of making some noise in the postseason. Senior guard Marcus Garrett is of course the most impactful defensive player for Kansas, but, lately, the whole team has played well as one defensive unit.
The Jayhawks will need to continue this against Kansas State Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.