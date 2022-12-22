Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks offensively with 21 points in their 68-54 win over the Harvard Crimson.
Kansas struggled to pull away from Harvard until about the last five minutes of the game, which is when Wilson took over.
“I felt like I owed it to the team to just close as hard as I could, and be aggressive that I could and, you know, win the game,” Wilson said.
Head coach Bill Self wasn’t thrilled with how the first part of the game had gone for Wilson, but couldn’t complain about how he closed out the game.
“He's a stud, so he responded and then he closed the game out the way winners close games out,” Self said. “There's a 35 minutes of game that's real important, but the last five matter more than anything else, and he played like an All-American in the last five minutes.”
In just the last 4:50, Wilson put up nine points with a block and an assist, which secured the win for the Jayhawks.
“Just trying to make any type of plays to kind of just get us all going,” Wilson said. “That's the best thing we can do, is make plays to get us not only to get energized with the crowd. I feel like it helps us to our advantage as far as the momentum of the game and just trying to do anything I could to win.”
Even with the home court advantage, Wilson felt like Harvard kept the game too close for comfort.
“We let it get too close… So I just try to do anything I can to make plays that can take it from a six to eight point lead to 10 to 12, really.”
Although it might’ve been an off start for Wilson, he allowed the game to continue naturally.
“The way we play, all the opportunities for me will come just like they come for everybody else,” Wilson said. “I don't want to approach any game trying to force anything. I feel like I've already been able to establish what I do for my team, and know how to apply myself to the game. So really just coming in trying to just continue what we did last game.
Wilson will look to find more consistency in the first 35 minutes of the next game, but continue to be impactful down the stretch once conference season gets going. Kansas has a break until then, as they open back up at home against Oklahoma State on Dec. 31. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.