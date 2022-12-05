Kansas basketball redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week and freshman guard Gradey Dick was named Co-Newcomer of the Week for the second time on Monday.
In the win against Texas Southern, Wilson scored 20 points for the fifth time this season. Dick scored 15 points, set a new career high with three steals, and tied his career-high with six rebounds.
Against Seton Hall, Wilson recorded his fifth double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Wilson has recorded 21 career double-doubles, which is tied for 11th on the Kansas career list.
In nine games, Wilson had scored 197 points, leads the Big 12 and ranks seventh nationally in point per game at 21.9.
Among the Big 12's freshman class, Dick leads with 15.3 points per game, and his 24 three-pointers rank second.
Next up, Kansas plays Missouri in the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown in Columbia, Mo. in the Mizzou Arena on Dec. 10 on ESPN. Tipoff is at 4:15 p.m.