KU vs OSU - Wilson layup

Kansas redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson lays up the ball over Oklahoma State's defense on February 14th, 2023. 

 

 

 

 Dylan Shah/UDK

Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson is building a resume to compete for National Player of the Year honors throughout the country. But in the Jayhawks’ Feb. 14 win over Oklahoma State, he didn’t put together a national player of the year performance.

However, Wilson still managed a winning performance. 

The Jayhawks had the ball up seven with just under two minutes to go in the game. Junior guard Joseph Yesufu launched a three from the top of the key. Wilson, who had just nine points up to that point, grabbed a tough offensive rebound over redshirt senior guard Caleb Asberry and finished through a foul for the dagger and-1. 

“The dagger was the put-back,” head coach Bill Self said. 

Wilson finished the night with 14 points and four rebounds. However, he only was on the court for 27:10 of the game. The Denton, Texas product usually averages just a hair under 35 minutes per game. 

“He struggled the whole game,” Self said. 

Wilson battled foul trouble throughout the night. He picked up his second with 10:16 to go in the first half. Self was forced to put him back in with 6:20 to go in the first half. He played foul-free, but his play was a touch less aggressive. 

With 2:58 to go in the first half, Wilson settled for an awkward floater when he could’ve been more aggressive. But, a Cowboy was ready to potentially take a charge, and Wilson short-armed the shot. 

Self pulled his leading scorer for the final 1:27 of the first half, making sure there weren’t any larger issues to begin the second half. Up until that point, he was the only Jayhawk who had made a three.

The Jayhawks got two threes to go to end the half, but Wilson’s one shot from deep was the only thing keeping the Cowboys honest on Jayhawk shooters for a big chunk of the game. 

The foul trouble ended up coming to light exactly–and ironically–1:27 into the second half when Wilson picked up his third foul. He missed the next 7:27 of game time while on the bench. 

“I was thinking if we can get to the 12, 13-minute mark,” Self said about how long he wanted to go without Wilson. 

When Wilson finally did get back in, he immediately scored. But he followed with a scoring drought that lasted until he got the decisive and-1 to go. 

Wilson scored one more basket to end his night with 14 points, with seven coming in each half.

While it wasn’t an award-winning performance tonight from Wilson, he showed that he can still impact winning on an average night just as much as he can on a good night. 

“We definitely need him every night,” redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. said. “Hands down. He’s our leader.” 

Wilson now has a chance to lead Kansas against Baylor, who sits atop the Big 12 Conference standings with Kansas and Texas on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m., streaming on ESPN.