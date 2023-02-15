Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson is building a resume to compete for National Player of the Year honors throughout the country. But in the Jayhawks’ Feb. 14 win over Oklahoma State, he didn’t put together a national player of the year performance.
However, Wilson still managed a winning performance.
The Jayhawks had the ball up seven with just under two minutes to go in the game. Junior guard Joseph Yesufu launched a three from the top of the key. Wilson, who had just nine points up to that point, grabbed a tough offensive rebound over redshirt senior guard Caleb Asberry and finished through a foul for the dagger and-1.
“The dagger was the put-back,” head coach Bill Self said.
Wilson finished the night with 14 points and four rebounds. However, he only was on the court for 27:10 of the game. The Denton, Texas product usually averages just a hair under 35 minutes per game.
“He struggled the whole game,” Self said.
Wilson battled foul trouble throughout the night. He picked up his second with 10:16 to go in the first half. Self was forced to put him back in with 6:20 to go in the first half. He played foul-free, but his play was a touch less aggressive.
With 2:58 to go in the first half, Wilson settled for an awkward floater when he could’ve been more aggressive. But, a Cowboy was ready to potentially take a charge, and Wilson short-armed the shot.
Self pulled his leading scorer for the final 1:27 of the first half, making sure there weren’t any larger issues to begin the second half. Up until that point, he was the only Jayhawk who had made a three.
The Jayhawks got two threes to go to end the half, but Wilson’s one shot from deep was the only thing keeping the Cowboys honest on Jayhawk shooters for a big chunk of the game.
The foul trouble ended up coming to light exactly–and ironically–1:27 into the second half when Wilson picked up his third foul. He missed the next 7:27 of game time while on the bench.
“I was thinking if we can get to the 12, 13-minute mark,” Self said about how long he wanted to go without Wilson.
When Wilson finally did get back in, he immediately scored. But he followed with a scoring drought that lasted until he got the decisive and-1 to go.
Wilson scored one more basket to end his night with 14 points, with seven coming in each half.
While it wasn’t an award-winning performance tonight from Wilson, he showed that he can still impact winning on an average night just as much as he can on a good night.
“We definitely need him every night,” redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. said. “Hands down. He’s our leader.”
Wilson now has a chance to lead Kansas against Baylor, who sits atop the Big 12 Conference standings with Kansas and Texas on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m., streaming on ESPN.