With 5:57 to go in the first half, redshirt junior Jalen Wilson missed a wide open layup. After Baylor responded with a three pointer, the leading scorer for the Jayhawks removed the blue shooting sleeve off of his left arm, and it wasn’t seen for the rest of the game.
Up to that point, Wilson was 0-for-5 from the floor, and was scoreless. After the removal of the extra accessory, Wilson produced a 21 point, 13 rebound night, leading the No. 5 Jayhawks firmly past No. 9 Baylor 87-71.
“I just needed to see something different,” Wilson said. “Obviously what I was doing wasn’t working at that time so I just threw it off just to kind of release a little bit of anger. It ended up working.”
By the end of the half Wilson had nine points, and looked to have recovered from a bad start to the game.
“He was as poor as he’s been all year long the first half,” said Head Coach Bill Self. “He missed two uncontested layups with nobody around… You couldn’t have scripted how we could look worse.”
After the poor start, Wilson flipped a switch, and Self saw a dramatic shift in his play and determination.
“In the second half, all he did was do one thing and that’s just compete,” Self said. “His will is as good as anybody that we’ve ever had play here in a long time.”
The statement from Self puts Wilson in talks alongside players like Frank Mason III, who always did everything he could to will the Jayhawks to wins.
Mason is the most recent player at Kansas to win National Player of the Year awards. In 2017 he won the Wooden Award, and the AP Player of the Year.
Despite having a superb year so far, Wilson is far from winning such awards. Oddsmakers at FanDuel have Wilson as a +2600 underdog for the Naismith Award and Purdue’s Zach Edey a -3500 favorite. He sits third in the race, but looks unlikely to pass Edey.
During the 2022 season, former guard Ochai Agbaji was in a similar boat to Wilson. Wilson looks poised to be a Naismith finalist just as Agbaji was.
With four Big 12 Conference games remaining, Wilson is averaging 20.4 points per game. Last year, Agbaji was averaging 20.2 points per game after 14 Big 12 games last year. The pair are having very similar seasons, and Wilson looks to mimic Agbaji and lead the Jayhawks to another national championship.
Self knows Wilson will be trying to do just that. Self says he has proved exactly why the possibility of back-to-back national championships exists.
“He’s just a winner,” Self said.
Whether Wilson wears a shooting sleeve Monday night against TCU or not, he has proven that he is going to compete, and do anything he can to try and find a way to win.
The game against TCU will be broadcasted on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20.