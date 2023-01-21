For the second straight game, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson produced at least 30 points, and for the second straight game, Kansas men’s basketball took the loss.
After dropping a career-high 38 points on Tuesday against Kansas State, Wilson found similar success on the floor in Saturday’s contest against TCU, shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 4-for-9 from behind the arc to post 30 points on the day. But it once again wasn’t enough to pull the Jayhawks ahead of the Horned Frogs.
Wilson had a very simple answer when asked if he’s ever felt this way before offensively: “I’m just trying to win, really.”
Kansas dropped just its 17th home loss in the Bill Self-era and the program’s first-ever loss to TCU at Allen Fieldhouse. Everything that Wilson was doing right, the Horned Frogs matched as an entire team.
Against the Jayhawks, the Horned Frogs saw an explosion from the field. TCU averaged 24.9% on three-point shots in Big 12 Conference play this season going into the contest but managed 53.3% from behind the arc on Saturday, with 54.4% from the field overall.
“It’s been two games in a row; the teams are way too comfortable against us,” Wilson said. “Obviously, today, they had pretty much anything they wanted to get, so we got to take pride of winning our matchups, winning 50/50 balls and just continuing to take pride on defense.”
Kansas now looks forward to a road trip to Waco, Texas, for its Big Monday matchup against the Baylor Bears. Now coming off of back-to-back losses, the Jayhawks will try and avoid a three-game losing skid–something that hasn’t hit the program since 2013.
“We know exactly what we need to do,” Wilson said. “It’s not like we’re confused about how we’re losing games. It’s just not making teams be comfortable against us.”
“Something we take pride on is them having to adjust, having to alter their game because of our intensity and aggressiveness on both ends,” Wilson added. “Especially with Baylor, it’s going to be another team just like [TCU]–fast guards, athletic guards are playing faster downhill, so we know what we need to do.”
Tipoff against the Bears is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.