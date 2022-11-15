Despite Both Kansas and Duke struggling to score the ball in the Champions Classic match as it carried over from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, Jalen Wilson picked up a career high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds to complete the double-double in the Jayhawks win, 69-64.
The Jayhawks went down 4-0 to start, but responded by making it 5-4 behind sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr and redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr getting field goals to go.
Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson then continued with the aggressive gameplay he has shown to start this season, scoring or assisting on the next 11 Jayhawk points.
The streak ended when freshman guard Gradey Dick made the and-one free throw following his lay-up that was assisted by Wilson.
Wilson would then get another two points off of an offensive rebound, and assist Dick once again. By the time Wilson’s terror was finished, the Jayhawks led 19-6.
Freshman center Kyle Filipowski wanted to make his mark in the game, and did so accordingly as he scored five straight Duke points to make the score 25-20 in favor of Kansas.
After a Dick lay-up, Duke got four points on second chance opportunities after Kansas failed to grab rebounds to bring the Blue Devils within two. On the second of the two, Junior guard Jeremy Roach got the hoop, and the harm to make it a 27-25 point game in Kansas’ favor.
Two point field goals from Wilson, redshirt guard Dajuan Harris Jr, and freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor closed Kansas’ scoring half.
Duke ended the first half with two free throws from Roach to make it 33-29 Kansas
The Blue Devils came out of the locker room and made the Jayhawks pick up three fouls on their second possession of the half.
Duke took the lead after a lively dunk. After Adams scored to retake the lead, freshman guard Tyrese Proctor hit a three-pointer for Duke to go up two.
Wilson tied it at 41 with a lay-up, but freshman forward Mark Mitchell got the Blue Devils up again with a short pull-up going into a Duke timeout after being trapped.
Filipowski came out of the timeout and got a poster dunk. Harris then inadvertently traveled to force the under-16 timeout, causing the Duke crowd to go wild in the neutral environment.
Filipowski was not done, as he added another field goal to go up 47-41.
Mitchell of Duke was able to keep the momentum up for Duke with two dunks, however, sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford, Harris, and Wilson scored quiet buckets to keep within striking distance at 51-47 at the under-12 timeout.
Wilson was able to get an offensive rebound and dish it to McCullar to pull within two. However, The Blue Devils got the ball out quickly and scored what looked like a transition bucket.
Wilson was not done, as he got a put back, and an and-1 basket to take the lead at 54-53.
That was short lived as the Jayhawks picked up their seventh team foul with 9:02 in the half, putting Duke in the bonus. Proctor would make both to retake the lead for the Blue Devils. The 55-54 lead would remain the same going into the under-eight timeout.
KJ Adams appeared to have retaken the lead almost three minutes later, but his lay-up was disallowed on a charging foul.
Filipowski broke both teams’ scoring drought with an inside bucket to make it 57-54 with 5:55 remaining. He then got an offensive rebound and put back to go up five and force acting head coach for Kansas Norm Roberts to call a timeout with 4:27 to go.
Wilson came out of the timeout and forced a tough make to tie his career high with 23 points. He would miss a three that would’ve broken that record, and tied the game, but the Jayhawks’ three point woes continued.
McCullar would tip in another Wilson miss, (a turnaround jumper from the block), to make it 59-58 Duke, forcing a timeout from them with 2:37 to go.
Then both teams broke the three point slump. Kansas with Dick, Duke with Roach.
Dick then continued to pour it on with an alley-oop finish, and then a backdoor cut to put Kansas up 65-62.
Roach forced a foul on Harris, but missed the one-and-one with 48 seconds left. The Jayhawks followed it up with a perfectly executed pick and roll by Harris and Adams, who got an and-one with 22 seconds to go. He missed the free throw to keep Duke in it.
Roach then quickly scored a lay-up to pull Duke within 67-64.
Duke fouled immediately, but had to do it three times to get Kansas into the penalty. Wilson was the one sent to the free throw line for a one-and one to clinch the game.
He made both to clinch his career high 25th point with 9.2 seconds to go, and Kansas needed nothing more to take the game, 69-64.
The win moves the Jayhawks to 3-0 as they prepare for Southern Utah Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.