No surprises here, but Jalen Wilson once again led Kansas men’s basketball’s 71-58 Big 12 Tournament semifinal victory over Iowa State.
The redshirt junior forward set the tone early on, coming out the gate to record 11 points within the first five minutes of play, including three three-point shots from downtown.
“I was trying to be aggressive and set the tone,” Wilson said of his start. “I was able to hit the shots and continue to make the right plays, winning plays, and they just happened to go in. I felt good playing.”
Though a neutral site, the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., housed two extremely passionate fan bases for the semifinal matchup, given the proximity of both programs. For Wilson, the split of the Cyclone and Jayhawk fans gave him plenty of fuel to back up such an electric start.
“I felt really good just to see how competitive it was, not only on the court but two fan bases coming together,” Wilson said. “They had a great crowd that travels well, as well, so it was good to compete against that type of team, and I always have fun out there. It’s fun making plays and hearing that crowd, and that’s the type of games that I live for.”
Though Iowa State managed to hold Wilson to four more points for the remainder of the half, the veteran still managed to tally 25 points in the contest on 57% shooting–his fourth consecutive game in the 20s.
“I knew it was going to come with how I was posted up last game,” Wilson said when asked if it was a compliment to how the Cyclones began to guard him after the hot start. “I know they weren’t just going to continue to let me post them up, and if they want to do that, we’ve got guys who can make plays.”
Despite a hot start, the overall team performance wasn’t without error on Friday. Kansas struggled on the glass throughout the first half and into the beginning of the second while eventually allowing Iowa State to briefly close the gap and grab a lead with 14:21 left to play. Presence on the glass was expected to be crucial in Friday’s matchup, especially considering that the Cyclones outrebounded the Baylor Bears 44-17 on Thursday.
Although Kansas was ultimately outrebounded by a tough Iowa State team 33-28, Wilson and the Jayhawks bounced back after the sluggish start of the second resulted in the surrendered lead, outrebounding the Cyclones 14-10 throughout the rest of the half after the 14:21 mark.
“Just to bounce back,” Wilson said of his thought process to regain the lead. “It’s the Big 12, teams are so good, and they’re going to adjust. You just have to continue to win the next four minutes. They won the first four; you just have to continue to make the next four.”
In the journey to bounce back, Wilson managed to lead the team in boards in the process, eventually tallying 10 total in the game. Friday’s win also marks Wilson’s third consecutive double-double and his 12th this season.
Friday’s win punched the ticket for Kansas to play for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. In their last meeting, the Jayhawks struggled heavily in the 75-59 loss that closed the regular season. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. on ESPN.