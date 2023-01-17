The Jayhawks dropped their first Big 12 Conference game of the season after Jalen Wilson’s 38-point performance was not enough to overcome three Jayhawks fouling out.
The game started fast-paced for the Wildcats, who led 14-6 behind senior forward Keyontae Johnson, who had eight in the early going. The early spurt from Kansas State prompted head coach Bill Self to burn his first timeout with 14:31 to go in the first half.
Self was then forced to call another timeout after Johnson picked up his 10th point to make it 24-12 with exactly 11 minutes left in the first half. During the first nine minutes, the Jayhawks had already turned the ball over six times.
Keeping the Jayhawks in the game was redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson, who had 10 points as the Jayhawks were down 33-24 with 7:17 to go in the opening frame. Without Wilson, the Wildcats starting five of five from the charity stripe and four of four from deep could have a lethal blow to the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks got a spark from junior guard Joseph Yesufu, who provided five points in the first half. His floater made the score 35-30 and had the Jayhawks within striking distance.
Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford picked up two quick fouls off of the bench, resulting in the extra minutes for Yesufu.
The Jayhawks were able to pull the game within two when sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. got his 15th point of the game. He was sent to the bench with just over one minute to go in the first half as he picked up his second foul.
The Wildcats would end the first half on top 44-39. The Jayhawks had to be content with being down just five after a half, where they turned the ball over eight times, and their opponent shot over 50% from the floor.
Kansas State would come out swinging to start the second half and extend its lead to 51-42. Kansas would miss their first four attempts from three of the half before freshman guard Gradey Dick laced one from deep.
The Jayhawks were struggling from the free-throw line, as Adams had a chance to bring Kansas within one when he went to the line trailing 54-51. One missed Dick three later, Kansas was down six after a three from senior guard Desi Sills.
The Jayhawks also could not hit from deep, as at the under012 timeout, they were just five for 21 from there.
The Jalen Wilson show would then ensue as he made numerous plays to put Kansas in the lead at 58-57, including a toe-on-the-line jumper and a pair of free throws. Kansas led 59-57 at the under-eight timeout.
The Jayhawks would lose redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar to fouls with 5:47 to go. McCullar had his worst game in a Jayhawk uniform, scoring 0 points. Yesufu played in his spot afterward.
Both teams continued to trade blows as the clock hit 3:29 for the under-four timeout with the Wildcats on top 67-65. Wilson continued to shine for the Jayhawks, and Adams had gone quiet in the second half.
Both teams continued to get to the free-throw line, and a second Jayhawk fouled out. This time it was Adams, who finished with 17 points with 1:43 to go. Kansas State would tie the game at 70 with that trip to the line.
Adams’ replacement, sophomore forward Zach Clemence, would get stripped in the post the ensuing possession. It would result in a lay-up for senior guard Marquis Nowell to put the Wildcats up 72-70 with 1:14 to go.
Wilson would once again earn his way to the line with 57 seconds left, tying the game at 72 and collecting his 30th point.
Both teams would turn the ball over on their final possession, and Kansas State missed a last-second, highly contested lay-up. Many inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan pleaded for a foul, but it was to no avail.
While the fans were not treated to a foul, they got five more minutes of free basketball as a result.
Both teams would score two-point baskets to open the extra period and continue to trade blows throughout.
It was Wilson once again to make a three-pointer to put Kansas up 80-78.
Dick would become the third Jayhawk to foul out with 1:31 to go in overtime. The Wildcats would tie the game at 80 as a result. The Jayhawks would need to rely on the likes of Pettiford, Yesufu and Clemence to finish the game.
Wilson would then foul out the first Wildcat in junior forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin. He would make both free throws to put Kansas up by two again.
After Kansas State pulled within one, the Jayhawks struggled to get anything going to the basket, and Self saw Wilson dribbling at the top of the key about 25 feet from the basket with five on the shot clock. He would call a timeout as Wilson launched the three, and it went in.
However, the timeout was rewarded to Self, taking away the basket from Wilson. Wilson would then take a contested look that fell no good.
The Wildcats would have a chance with 30 seconds left to take the lead and design the perfect play for Johnson, who finished a dunk over Wilson.
The Jayhawks would call timeout with 11.7 seconds left to design their last play, with just Jayhawks that had only scored 10 combined points on the floor outside of Wilson.
The Jayhawks would not get a shot off, dropping their first Big 12 Conference game of the year 83-82.