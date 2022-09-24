As you may have seen in the past four weeks, Kansas football is off to a now 4-0 start to its season after a 35-27 victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. However, achieving this undefeated record wasn’t easy as there have been plenty of obstacles and adversity to overcome for this squad.
Lucky for the Jayhawks, they’re used to this adversity.
In its last two games, Kansas started each game in a 14-0 hole as the Jayhawks had to find a way to dig themselves out of it. Kansas took that challenge head on and came out with two wins on the road to improve to 3-0 prior to its matchup with the Blue Devils.
“I think we handled the adversity very well. That’s something that we harped on in the offseason, just handling the adversity no matter what situation it is,” junior quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “We were able to just come out there and just play Kansas football.”
In those two games, Daniels threw for six combined touchdowns and ran for two more scores en route to two-straight double-digit Kansas wins. He tallied five total touchdowns on Saturday alone, leading Kansas to victory and keeping its undefeated streak alive.
The Jayhawks knew that winning games, let alone every game thus far, wouldn’t be easy, and they’re happy to see that the work they put in all season long is finally coming to fruition.
“It’s good to know that the amount of preparation that we put in is paying off,” Daniels said. “We know what we’re able to do, so now we just have to be able to go out there and be able to execute.”
While the Jayhawks know what they’re capable of, many still have questions for a team that hasn’t had this good of a start in over a decade. If expectations surrounding Kansas football are going to change, it has to start with the production on the field.
And that production has been bountiful, as the team ranks amongst the best in the nation in points per game, scoring 48.5 per contest. The city of Lawrence, along with the entire nation, is starting to see a shift in what this team is all about.
“People are paying attention; they’re seeing change,” coach Lance Leipold said. ‘We had a large group here today. They see the crowd, they see the excitement, they see the potential of what this program can be, and it’s exciting.”
Fans storming the field after KU’s 35-27 win pic.twitter.com/GL4umgvTDj— Jack McGarr (@mcgarr_jack) September 24, 2022
The Jayhawks have already tallied four wins in their four games played this season, double the two wins Kansas had all of last season in Leipold’s first season with the squad. Kansas fans should no longer hope for wins from their team, they should expect them.
“We talk about it now that we gotta take the field expecting to win, not hoping to win. But we also talk that we gotta prepare, we gotta plan it out, and then we gotta play, and then we gotta execute,” Leipold said.
Winning football games is now the expectation for the Kansas Jayhawks. Winless seasons, like the 0-9 2020 season and an 0-12 season in 2015, are out the rear view mirror.
As Kansas looks forward to hosting Big 12 Conference rival Iowa State on Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m., the Jayhawks hope to see yet another packed crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
“Hopefully today’s performance gave enough people a reason to get back here next week because we’ll need them again,” Leipold said.