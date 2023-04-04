26 years ago, Kansas women's basketball won the 1997 regular season championship. The team finally broke that streak Saturday night when they defeated Columbia 66-59 to capture their first-ever WNIT title.
After being upset in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament by No. 10 TCU, Kansas would wait for Selection Sunday in hopes of another NCAA Tournament berth. However, the Jayhawks were not picked by the selection committee but received a bid for the WNIT, and they made the most of it.
“We all decided we’re going to play to win,” said junior forward Chandler Prater. “It’s two feet in. There’s no backing off.”
This team would encounter a mix of old and new foes throughout their WNIT bracket.
Kansas came into the tournament roaring, defeating Western Kentucky 86-72 in the first round. It was clear from the first game that this group of Jayhawks was determined to make history.
After that dominant win, the Border Showdown between Kansas and Missouri was revived as both teams met in the second round inside Allen Fieldhouse on March 20. It was the first time these programs faced each other since 2012, and Jayhawk fans were thrilled about this win at home.
The Jayhawks started hot and did not slow down. Their defense forced Missouri to 37% shooting while the offense connected on half of their three-pointers. Kansas prevailed 75-47, securing a meeting with another old rival in Nebraska.
This was a rematch of the triple overtime thriller in Lincoln on Dec. 21, in which Nebraska triumphed 84-79. In the game, senior guard Zakiyah Franklin broke a program record for most triples in a postseason matchup nailing five of six from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks would prevail in the postseason rematch defeating the Cornhuskers 64-55.
“We want to keep on improving,” said Prater after the game, emphasizing that the job was not finished.
Arkansas defeated Texas Tech the following day in Fayetteville and would be the Jayhawks’ next opponent in the Super 16.
The Razorbacks have become a bitter rival of Kansas in some facets this season, and fans were thrilled for another meeting against Arkansas. But, the girls would not be fazed by the new rivalry.
“We were just thinking about our team and us continuing to play in this tournament,” senior center Taiyanna Jackson told the press after the game.
Kansas outplayed Arkansas en route to a 78-64 victory securing a trip to the Fab 4 of the WNIT against Washington. The Huskies started the game on point, double-teaming Jackson in the paint and forcing Kansas to difficult shots. The Jayhawks needed a spark, and they found it on the bench. A pair of threes from freshman forward Zsófia Telegdy and sophomore guard Sanna Strom ignited a brilliant exhibition of offense for Kansas.
Kansas defeated Washington 61-36 to advance to their second WNIT Final in program history. This was the Jayhawks’ second-largest WNIT win in history, behind Missouri’s second-round 28-point victory.
The Jayhawks' defense made the difference in their most competitive exhibition this postseason.
“Defense wins championships,” said Jackson. “Teams only score off our mistakes… us just committed to defense is where we have the advantage.”
Kansas faced the Columbia Lions in the WNIT Final with an opportunity to break the dreading 26-year streak.
“They’re damn good,” said head coach Brandon Schneider after the game, crediting Columbia’s attributes all season lead under Columbia's all-time winningest head coach Megan Griffith. She led the Lions to their first WNIT bids in the past two seasons and an Ivy League tournament championship game in 2022.
Kansas’ defensive effort was evident throughout the game, and it paid off, as the Jayhawks beat the Lions 66-59.
Jackson finished the game with 17 points and 21 boards, was named MVP, and tied for a career-high in rebounds for the fourth time. However, midway through the third quarter, she was taken into the locker room to deal with a tweaked ankle she got after a tough fall but came back and was never taken out again.
Throughout the season, Jackson was recognized as a WBCA All-American Honorable Mention, led the Big 12 in blocks, rebounds, and field goal percentage, and was a unanimous all-conference first-team and defensive team selection.
“She’s an unbelievable young woman,” said Schnieder referring to Jackson. “She’s a very tough individual who’s grown to love this place.”
All six of Kansas’ tournament games were played inside Allen Fieldhouse, each one with more fans than the previous contest. Throughout 21 games inside Allen Fieldhouse this season, the average attendance was 3,090. In Kansas’ Fab 4 game against Washington, 7,229 spectators were in the Fieldhouse, marking the largest turnout since 2010. However, the largest attendance was still to come as 11,701 fans came out to support the Jayhawks face Columbia.
“It’s been a huge factor for our games,” said senior guard Holly Kersgieter. “This is Allen Fieldhouse. This is what it’s like playing at KU.”
Another shining light on Kansas' team is Franklin. She was named onto the all-tournament team after averaging 15.7 points per game while connecting on 49.5% from three and 87.8% from the free throw line in the season.
Jackson, Franklin and the rest of the Jayhawks now start the offseason.