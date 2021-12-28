Tuesday’s basketball matchup between Kansas women's basketball and Northwestern State was canceled due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the KU women’s basketball program."
https://twitter.com/KUWBball/status/1475977219801554955?s=20
This announcement came Tuesday, close to an hour before tip-off.
“Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the KU women’s basketball program, tonight’s game against Northwestern State has been canceled,” Kansas Athletics announced. “The game will not be rescheduled.”
The Jayhawks are set to travel to Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 2 to take on the Horned Frogs of TCU. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.