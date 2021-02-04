Kansas women’s basketball traveled to Waco, Texas to take on the No. 8 Baylor Bears Thursday night, where the Jayhawks fell 83-50.
Kansas was overwhelmed by Baylor’s strong inside presence and the Bears took advantage of every opportunity to show their strength.
“I think that they are one of the top rebounding teams in the country, always have been,” Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider said in the postgame press conference.
The Bears were in the mix for nearly every rebound on both the offensive and defensive glass.
While Kansas finished the game with 25 total rebounds, Baylor grabbed 26 offensive rebounds and 56 total rebounds, leading to a 21-1 Baylor advantage on second-chance points.
“In terms of offensive rebounding, we were willing to get more people back in transition,” Schneider said. “We felt that getting back in transition was much more important than sending multiple people to the offensive glass.”
With the help of junior forward NaLyssa Smith and junior center Queen Egbo, Baylor completely dominated the paint. Egbo led the way with nine points and 11 rebounds, while Smith led the team in scoring with a 17-point, 10-rebound night.
Even when the Jayhawks were able to get a defensive stop and force a missed shot, the Bears grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back in for a score. The Jayhawks were outscored 36-12 in the paint, a margin that will not allow them to keep up with the No. 8 team in the country.
“When you’re giving up a size and an athletic advantage like that, it’s something that they’re extremely good at,” Schneider said.
Baylor’s size advantage in the paint proved to be too much for the Jayhawks, who fall to 6-9 on the season and 2-7 in Big 12 play.
Kansas heads home for a matchup with TCU on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.