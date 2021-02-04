Kansas women’s basketball extended its losing streak to four games Thursday night with an 83-50 loss to No. 8 Baylor on the road.
The first matchup between the two teams, scheduled for January 13, was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the Big 12. While other postponed games have been rescheduled, this game has yet to have a secondary date.
Baylor’s defense stifled Kansas early, forcing the Jayhawks into numerous errant shots. The Jayhawks only scored eight points in the first quarter, going 2-9 from the field.
Trailing 21-8 entering the second quarter, the offense continued to stall to start the period before freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to restart the offense. Chatzileonti finished the game with eight points and six rebounds.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter continues to lead the offense week-to-week, scoring a team-high 21 points in the loss.
Kansas narrowed the deficit to 38-28 by halftime, but would need to improve on both ends in order to stay in the game. The Jayhawks gave up 10 turnovers and were out-rebounded 23-14 in the half.
The Jayhawks failed to keep pace with Baylor in the second half, getting outscored 25-10 in the third quarter alone. The Bears put up nearly 30 more shots than the Jayhawks did in the quarter.
Baylor outplayed Kansas in the post, pulling down 25 offensive rebounds, and 55 total, as well as outscoring the Jayhawks 36-12 in the paint.
Baylor slowly increased their lead over the course of the fourth quarter, thanks to three 15+ point performances, outperforming the Jayhawks in every stat column.
With the loss, the Jayhawks fall to 6-9 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play.
KU returns home Sunday to host TCU in Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.