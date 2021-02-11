Sophomore guard Christian Braun and junior guard Ochai Agbaji lit the fuse for Kansas basketball Thursday night, combining for 37 points in a 97-64 home win over Iowa State.
“They were hot,” freshman guard Bryce Thompson said in the postgame press conference. “You’re supposed to feed the fire and that’s kind of what I did.”
Braun and Thompson went a combined 8-for-18 from three-point range as the Jayhawks hit 12 three-pointers compared to the Cyclones’ five.
“It’s great,” Thompson said. “I love seeing them going up, putting them all up, shooting and that’s when I was able to penetrate and get them the ball.”
Braun, who finished the game with 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting (3-8 from 3PT), also grabbed five rebounds and dished out a team-high six assists in 29 minutes.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self joked with Braun during the postgame press conference for an errant lob pass he threw late with just under 10 minutes in the second half.
"Has anybody ever seen a lob pass like the one Braun threw tonight though? In the history of ball?" 😂 #kubball pic.twitter.com/Qh3LKSKivt— Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) February 12, 2021
“I’ll say this because he’s just walking by,” Self said. “Has anybody ever seen a lob pass like the one Braun threw tonight? I mean in the history of ball, I don’t know if anybody’s ever seen anything like that.”
Agbaji finished with 19 points, three rebounds and one steal on 7-for-13 shooting from the field. He also went 5-for-10 from three-point range.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson and junior forward David McCormack were the other two Jayhawks in double-figures, finishing with 16 and 12 points respectively.
“It hasn’t happened enough,” Self said. “If you get two of those three guys [Braun, Agbaji and Wilson] playing well, we’re a pretty hard team to guard,” Self said. “Marcus [Garrett] is going to give you what he gives you and we’re going to play through the bigs, play through Dave [McCormack]. Tonight, it was nice to see them all.”
Wilson was Kansas’ third-leading scorer Thursday, going 7-for-10 shooting, while also grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.
“I thought Jalen was really good,” Self said. “He was aggressive, he shared it, he made a couple of great passes."
“We had a couple possessions the second half that we looked as good as we have all year long as far as ball and body movement," Self said. "There were some good things that happened, but those three were really good.”
Kansas (14-7 overall, 8-5 Big 12) will travel to Ames, Iowa as they look to fend off the Cyclones once again Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.