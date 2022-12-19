WBBvsTAM-3.jpg

Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin

 John Biehler/UDK

No. 20 Kansas women’s basketball junior guard Zakiyah Franklin is the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career. 

On Friday against Tulsa, Franklin recorded a career-high 26 points for her seventh-consecutive double-figure game and surpassed the 1,100-point mark in her career, moving into the 25th spot on Kansas’ all-time scoring list. 

This season, Franklin shoots 50.5% from the field and 47.6% from the three-point line. 

Franklin is the first Jayhawk to receive the honor since senior guard Holly Kersgieter on Nov. 11, 2019. 

Next up, the 10-0 Jayhawks take on Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.