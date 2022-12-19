No. 20 Kansas women’s basketball junior guard Zakiyah Franklin is the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
On Friday against Tulsa, Franklin recorded a career-high 26 points for her seventh-consecutive double-figure game and surpassed the 1,100-point mark in her career, moving into the 25th spot on Kansas’ all-time scoring list.
This season, Franklin shoots 50.5% from the field and 47.6% from the three-point line.
Franklin is the first Jayhawk to receive the honor since senior guard Holly Kersgieter on Nov. 11, 2019.
Next up, the 10-0 Jayhawks take on Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.