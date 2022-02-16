Kansas women’s basketball hosted the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday riding a five-game winning streak. The Jayhawks won 74-63, with junior guard Zakiyah Franklin scoring a season-high 25 points.
The Jayhawks trailed early in the contest, as West Virginia opened the game on a 7-2 run. However, Kansas responded with a 9-2 run capped off by a Franklin three-pointer, which led to a Mountaineers timeout.
Franklin had 10 points and a perfect first quarter from the field, going 4-for-4. She now has four straight games with double-digit points and 30+ minutes played.
Franklin’s point per game average has improved two whole points, from 10.1 to 12.1, since the start of Big 12 Conference play. Franklin has also averaged 32.1 minutes per game during that same span.
“I think she’s been really steady,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “Obviously, she leads our team in minutes. I thought she just responded really well.”
The game was tightly contested after that first-quarter run by Kansas with the Jayhawks only up by seven at halftime. The Mountaineers’ deficit was eight with 8:32 left in the third quarter before the Jayhawks went on a 19-5 run to blow the game open. During that run, Franklin had three of her team-high four assists.
“I thought Zakiyah was terrific on a night where we really needed her,” Schneider said. “I thought she really sensed that she was needed to be more aggressive on the offensive end.”
The Jayhawks scored more points in transition than West Virginia, gaining a 14-8 edge. Franklin was the catalyst for some of those transition baskets, including an and-one layup over senior forward Kari Niblack. This pushed Kansas’ lead to 18 with 5:09 left in the third quarter, and her subsequent free throw made the Jayhawks’ 19-point lead the largest of the night.
“She just did a great job of attacking the pressure and finishing around the rim, whether it was through contact or over length,” Schneider said. “She just did a really good job at finishing plays.”
The Jayhawks kept a double-digit lead the rest of the way and now have four-straight double-digit wins and six-straight wins overall.
With the win, Kansas moves to 18-5 and 9-4 in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks are closing in on the Big 12 Tournament with five regular-season games left on the schedule. For Schneider, the focus remains the same.
“These guys have just continued to prepare in the right way and they’re not getting caught up in win streaks,” Schneider said. “They know that in order to keep playing well, we have to keep preparing the right way.”
The Jayhawks travel to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.