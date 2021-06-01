Another transfer from Buffalo football will be heading to Lawrence as defensive lineman graduate transfer Zion DeBose announced Monday night on his Twitter that he will head to Kansas and follow Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. This will be the seventh transfer that will go from Buffalo to Kansas as six other transfers announced their moves on Sunday and Monday.
Thank you to the current staff at UB for everything. With that being said I will be joining @CoachLeipold & staff at the University of Kansas ! #RockChalk🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/RkOjjztI4g— Zion DeBose (@ZDeBose_TG) May 31, 2021
After deciding to head to Buffalo from graduating Virginia Tech, he then decided to follow the staff to Kansas as DeBose looks to help build a winning culture with his experience from his other schools.
DeBose played two total seasons for the Hokies as he took a redshirt in 2017 and missed the 2019 season due to injury. In 17 games played over two seasons, he made 13 total tackles with three of those being unassisted. He also had 1.5 career tackles for loss and one career sack.
He was also ranked the No. 2 ranked defensive end in North Carolina out of high school and played for head coach Ben Hampton of North Rowan High School in Salisbury, North Carolina. In terms of overall ranking, he was the No. 14 ranked player in the state of North Carolina when he committed.
DeBose will look to make an immediate impact for the Jayhawks bringing in his high level of experience to a younger defensive line. DeBose will join fellow transfer Eddie Wilson in hopes of bringing some promise to a defensive line that finished last in the Big 12 in 2020.